SOLVED: Teens charged in stolen catalytic converter thefts

Christian Houston & Britney Guzman
Christian Houston & Britney Guzman(Wallace police)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have solved the case of multiple catalytic converters being stolen with the arrest of two teens.

Wallace police say Britney Guzman, 19, and Christian Houston, 19, have been charged with 11 counts each of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Officers say the thefts happened all at one business in the town.

The two are also suspects in similar thefts in Duplin, Sampson, Pender, and Onslow counties.

