Smithsonian Institution Traveling “H2O Today” Exhibition in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - H2O Today exhibition, exploring the diversity and challenges of global water sources, opened at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington on Wednesday.

Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the H2O Today exhibit aims to promote conversation, creativity, and innovation through art, science, and technology.

The exhibit will be on view through August 28, 2022.

“As a community surrounded by water, we understand the importance of protecting our rivers and ocean,” stated science content developer Dr. Darcie Cook. “We are excited for the opening of H20 Today and invite visitors to explore the beauty and essential nature of water, our planet’s lifeblood.”

Visitors can explore the science behind things like the hydrological cycle, weather, and climate. The exhibit explains the effects of climate change, population growth, and pollution on the water cycle.

