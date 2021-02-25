Remains from whale on Cape Lookout to be used for education

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been just over two years since a whale died on the Cape lookout beach after being stranded there, and now scientists are preparing its remains for display, and they hope this animal will be able to educate the community about its species.

In December of 2018, A 20 foot female Minke Whale was discovered on Cape Lookout National Seashore. The stranded animal was not able to be saved despite the response from several organizations, including the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort.

The team from the Whale Center, along with scientists from NC State’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, took measurements and conducted other analyses of the animal as well as performed a necropsy.

The whale is one of the largest ever documented in North Carolina, and that’s why the team decided this animal would be a good choice for skeletal re-articulation. The whale was then buried right on the beach and left there for decomposition over the past two years.

Last weekend a group of researchers returned to the site to dig up the bones and bring them back to the whale center for preservation.

That’s where Keith Rittmaster comes in. He says, “We clean the bones, degrease them, do any necessary repairs, document the weights and conditions of all the bones in preparation for the actual skeletal re-articulation,” said Rittmaster.

Rittmaster says cleaning and repairing the bones could take up to a year. “After we do all of that we’ll seal the bones. We use a bookbinding glue,” explained Rittmaster. After that, they then begin the process of putting the skeleton back together.

Once all of that work is done Rittmaster says he hopes the whale can be on display at the visitor center of Cape Lookout, and he hopes it will provide the public with insight into these whales. “I just want the public to be able to see it, and hear the story not just the animal’s story and the species story but the human story as well,” said Rittmaster.

