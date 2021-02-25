Phillip’s Forecast: Moonlit and chilly tonight

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. All rivers have crested and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Tonight & Friday

A cooler northeast breeze will blow tonight and Friday. Lows will dip to the upper 30s under moonlit skies. Friday will see increasing clouds with highs in the 50s. Showers will become likely Friday night as a warm front lifts through the area on its way towards Virginia. Most areas should see about 0.25″ of rain or less.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday night’s rains will depart the area early Saturday with the balance of the day dry with highs jumping to near 70. Sunday will see partly sunny skies with only a few showers popping up with highs warming to the low to mid 70s thanks to southwesterly winds.