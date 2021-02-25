Advertisement

Onslow County health officials credit vaccinations for senior COVID-19 cases decline

A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Officials report COVID-19 cases among seniors 65 years of age and older have dropped about 50%.

The county attributes this decline to 15,000 vaccinations administered by the Onslow County clinics. Vaccinations began in December, and then expanded to those 65 and up beginning on Jan. 6.

Of all the COVID-19 cases reported in Onslow County, 10.13% are those 65 years and older. The number of cases among seniors decreased to 8.7% between Feb. 10 - 16, before dropping again to 5.22% last week.

Onslow County COVID-19 Cases
Onslow County COVID-19 Cases(Onslow County Health Department)

Onslow County is still taking vaccination reservations for those 65 and older. Those who have not received a vaccination may call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910-989-5027 to register.

