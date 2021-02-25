Onslow County health officials credit vaccinations for senior COVID-19 cases decline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Officials report COVID-19 cases among seniors 65 years of age and older have dropped about 50%.

The county attributes this decline to 15,000 vaccinations administered by the Onslow County clinics. Vaccinations began in December, and then expanded to those 65 and up beginning on Jan. 6.

Of all the COVID-19 cases reported in Onslow County, 10.13% are those 65 years and older. The number of cases among seniors decreased to 8.7% between Feb. 10 - 16, before dropping again to 5.22% last week.

Onslow County COVID-19 Cases (Onslow County Health Department)

“This is a very positive trend and shows the value of vaccinations for our Citizens. We want to encourage our older adults age 65 and up to get a vaccination to protect them from the devastating consequences COVID-19 often brings to this population.”

Onslow County is still taking vaccination reservations for those 65 and older. Those who have not received a vaccination may call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910-989-5027 to register.

