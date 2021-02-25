New Bern police investigate morning shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting in New Bern is being investigated by New Bern police.

Officers say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Trent Avenue.

A short time after the initial call, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The victim has since been airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. Police have not said how badly the man was injured.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, which police say appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633-5141.

