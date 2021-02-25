NC State Fair returning in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -After a year off due to the pandemic, the North Carolina State Fair will be returning to Raleigh this year.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made that announcement Wednesday during his State of Agriculture address.

Troxler is encouraging people to go get vaccinated, adding to the safety of the event.

The State Fair is set for October 14-24.

