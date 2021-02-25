NC East Alliance Board names Vann Rogerson as President/CEO

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC East Alliance Board appointed Vann Rogerson as President/CEO. Rogerson has been acting Interim President/CEO since June 2019.

Board leaders say Vann has previously served as Senior Vice President of NC East Alliance from January 2015 to June 2019 and has led the organization’s marketing and client handling efforts.

During that time, he was recognized for leading generation and company recruitment, building strong relationships with prospects, and organizing prospect visits to all counties across the region.

In his new role, Vann will continue to lead the refocus of NC East towards supporting existing industries in the region by identifying supply chain needs and addressing workforce deficiencies. The organization says it will also work to expand its STEM Education initiative throughout the region.

“We are pleased that Vann has accepted this new role. Vann has been critical in leading the refocus of NC East Alliance during COVID. The organization has a refined mission to work hand in hand with other organizations across the region and continue to help improve the economic and educational opportunities for the people and businesses of eastern North Carolina,” said NC East Alliance Board Chair Mark Hamblin.

Since July of 2015, NC East has generated 95 company visits to the region; those companies made 332 visits to the 29 counties served by the Alliance.

Vann was previously the President/CEO of the NC Northeast Partnership based in Edenton, NC.

