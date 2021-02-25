Advertisement

Marquette hands North Carolina rare home nonconference loss

Marquette beat North Carolina 83-70 in a game schedule just four days ago
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his...
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C. Williams' Tar Heels visit rival Duke on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with it marking the first meeting with both teams unranked since 1960. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File | AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) _ Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, D.J. Carton added 17 points with five assists and Marquette beat North Carolina 83-70 in a game schedule just four days ago.

It was just North Carolina’s 18th nonconference defeat in the 35-year history of the Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina scored first but did not lead the rest of the way as Marquette answered with a 14-2 run.

Elliott scored 15 points with four steals and Theo John had 11 for Marquette (11-12). The Golden Eagles, who are currently 10th in the 11 team Big East, entered having lost six of their last eight _ with two victories over Butler. Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (14-8) with 18 points.

