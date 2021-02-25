Advertisement

LGBTQ Center at ECU has most successful crowdfunding in University history

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The LGBTQ community at ECU is celebrating the most successful crowdfunding campaign in University history.

The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center on campus exceeded its fundraising goal of $15,000. The campaign kicked off on January 30th and continues until March 15th.

So far, they’ve already raised $17,000 for scholarships.

Organizers say many ECU students are the first in their families to attend college, and these scholarships are vital to helping them complete their educations.

Mark Rasdorf with the LGBTQ Center said, “We award two kinds of scholarships. One based on need, and one based on academic merit. So we’re trying to meet different needs for different students and allow opportunities for as many students as possible.”

Organizers say, now that they’ve surpassed the original goal, they’re hoping to raise $20,000 total.

