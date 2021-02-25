Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Mostly sunny with low 60s Thursday

The 70s will return for some areas over the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. All rivers have crested and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Thursday & Friday

A cold front will move through Thursday morning, bring just a few clouds, and no rain. Winds will turn back to the north behind the front, capping the highs in the low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday night’s rains will depart the area early Saturday with the balance of the day dry with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will see a few showers pop up with highs warming to the upper 60s thanks to southwesterly winds.

Most Read

Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant
Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers slowly falling
01/28/2021 ENC Snow
WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm