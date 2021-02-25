Jim’s Forecast: Mostly sunny with low 60s Thursday

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. All rivers have crested and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Thursday & Friday

A cold front will move through Thursday morning, bring just a few clouds, and no rain. Winds will turn back to the north behind the front, capping the highs in the low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday night’s rains will depart the area early Saturday with the balance of the day dry with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will see a few showers pop up with highs warming to the upper 60s thanks to southwesterly winds.