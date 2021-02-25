Hometown Healing: Onslow Memorial Chief of Staff goes to work every day, no matter what

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lot of work goes into being a front-line essential worker.

And when it comes to healthcare professionals, they have put their lives and their health on the line each and every day since the pandemic started over a year ago.

Dr. Michael Josilevich is a Physician and the Chief of Staff at Onlsow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

He says the entire hospital has been working nonstop to make sure everyone is safe and healthy since the start of the pandemic.

”What keeps me motivated is knowing that I’m helping somebody. Everybody at the hospital, we had to practically hit the ground running.”

And some residents around Eastern North Carolina are extending a “thank-you.”

“Thank you so much for all that you’ve done as far as looking after the COVID-19 patients and other patients,” said retired dentist, John Lauten.

Front-line healthcare workers have been making that sacrifice day in and day out to protect the public.

Dr. J says he wakes up every day, grabs a quick work out and heads into work, in person.

He says no matter what is going on, this is the only way he can do his job effectively.

“I can’t diagnose somebody through a computer screen I have to have them face-to-face I have to look at their throat and listen to their heart and their lungs, I don’t think that can be done through camera.”

Dr. J says Onslow Memorial is a small hospital that serves a large community, but it’s been a challenge.

Dr. Michael Josilevich goes to work every single day to protect the public. (Amber Lake)

He says they were thrown into this without any background knowledge, and trying to get enough supplies and PPE was difficult.

“And the numbers were very high for example here at the hospital we were stretched to the limit and if we don’t have the resources we can’t help people because everybody else around us was in the same situation. You know we were on diversion for several hours we couldn’t accept any more patients. We were looking at rationing care.”

Now, some people in the community want to show their gratitude to Dr. J and other front-line hospital employees.

“Keep up the good work and keep doing what you’re doing,” said Jacksonville resident, Andrew Garcia.

Ebony Waters says her sister works in the healthcare field as well and she understands why they do what they do, “They are taking care of us and they didn’t have to do that. They’re taking care of us and making sure that we are okay to go out and okay for our children to be around.”

Dr. J says it’s important to know that this pandemic is not over yet, and taking necessary precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing can protect you and others around you.

