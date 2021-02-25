Hayes, Funderburk help NC State upend No. 15 Virginia 68-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State held off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 to win its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road game.

Cam Hayes had 16 points and Shakeel Moore 12 for 11-9 NC State. The program last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the 15-6 Cavaliers lost their third in a row for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

