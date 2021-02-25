Advertisement

Greenville Police officers kill dog that attacked leashed dog

(KCRG)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say that officers shot and killed an aggressive pit bull that attacked another dog.

Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter says that it happened just after 7 a.m. today on West 4th Street.

Hunter says that the unleashed dog walked into the yard and attacked another pit bull that was chained up in the yard.

The chained animal’s owner tried to stop the attack but was unable to and called the police.

Hunter says that officers had to shoot the attacking dog.

Police are gathering more information from Animal Protective Services. We’ll update this story when we learn more.

