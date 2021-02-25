ECU lacrosse crushes Campbell, 20-8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior Megan Pallozzi scored a game-high five goals as the ECU women’s lacrosse team crushed Campbell, 20-8, Wednesday inside Johnson Stadium.

Full ECU Lacrosse Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/24/lacrosse-pirates-race-past-camels-20-8.aspx

The Pirates (2-2) used a dominant performance in the second half to run away from the Camels (1-2). After scoring just 12 combined goals in their previous two games, the ECU offense exploded for 20.

Next up, ECU will be back at home Sunday to host No. 8 Duke at 1 p.m. inside Johnson Stadium. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

