Advertisement

ECU lacrosse crushes Campbell, 20-8

Megan Pallozzi - ECU lacrosse senior
Megan Pallozzi - ECU lacrosse senior(ECU Athletics)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior Megan Pallozzi scored a game-high five goals as the ECU women’s lacrosse team crushed Campbell, 20-8, Wednesday inside Johnson Stadium.

Full ECU Lacrosse Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/24/lacrosse-pirates-race-past-camels-20-8.aspx

The Pirates (2-2) used a dominant performance in the second half to run away from the Camels (1-2). After scoring just 12 combined goals in their previous two games, the ECU offense exploded for 20.

Next up, ECU will be back at home Sunday to host No. 8 Duke at 1 p.m. inside Johnson Stadium. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay
Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Kim McNeill ECU Women's Basketball 1-16-21
Thomas nets record 51, Cincinnati tops ECU women, 76-61
ECU Softball
Charlotte rallies past ECU softball, 5-4
ECU AD Jon Gilbert responds to new NC executive order
ECU AD Jon Gilbert
New NC Executive Order will allow small percentage of fans to attend sporting events starting Friday, Feb. 26