ECU AD Jon Gilbert responds to new NC executive order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s new Executive Order 195, ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert released this statement:

“We are thankful for today’s executive order that will allow additional fans into our athletic venues. As we begin the process of welcoming fans back to our athletic facilities, our priority remains to create an atmosphere that is safe for all involved. We will continue to work with the university, local and state health officials who have assisted us throughout the pandemic.

“The support of ECU students, season-ticket holders and Pirate Club members are crucial to the success of our athletics department and we will do everything possible to accommodate the needs of our supporters. We will communicate a more detailed plan on how seats will be allocated and access for our spring sports in the coming days.

“We are eager to have Pirate Nation back!”

