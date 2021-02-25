Advertisement

CSX to do railroad work on Greenville Boulevard, ﻿Fire Tower Road next week

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Railroad maintenance is scheduled to close a portion of Greenville Boulevard and a portion of West Fire Tower Road next week.

CSX will be performing maintenance at the crossing on Greenville Boulevard located between Evans Street and Landmark Street. This work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 2, and is expected to last two to five days.

Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 3, at the crossing on West Fire Tower Road located between South Park Drive and Baywood Drive. This construction is also scheduled to last two to five days.

These scheduled dates and durations are weather permitting.

The impacted areas will be closed to motorists, and detour routes will be posted to divert traffic for the duration of the work.

