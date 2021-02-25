Craven Community College hosts discussion about race and injustice

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Director of Community Workforce Readiness at Craven Community College passes the mic Wednesday, calling on the Art of Conversation.

“Knowledge is key, the more you know, the more you’re better able to embrace, respect and receive, better able to manage implicit biases that we all have,” Greg Singleton said.

The group of about two dozen Craven County students and staff watched a Ted Talks influential video, then discussed race and incarceration, Singleton asked questions and explained how knowledge and unity are connected.

“Having an education would gnaw any ignorance down, gnaw any stereotypes down and again back to that word I used implicit biases, it would gnaw it down,” he said.

Hoping all in attendance will leave knowing just a little more about someone else.

“Learn about someone else that you may not know about, that is, man that’s priceless,” Singleton said.

