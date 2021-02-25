Advertisement

Craven Community College hosts discussion about race and injustice

Conversation about injustice
Conversation about injustice(n/a)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Director of Community Workforce Readiness at Craven Community College passes the mic Wednesday, calling on the Art of Conversation.

“Knowledge is key, the more you know, the more you’re better able to embrace, respect and receive, better able to manage implicit biases that we all have,” Greg Singleton said.

The group of about two dozen Craven County students and staff watched a Ted Talks influential video, then discussed race and incarceration, Singleton asked questions and explained how knowledge and unity are connected.

“Having an education would gnaw any ignorance down, gnaw any stereotypes down and again back to that word I used implicit biases, it would gnaw it down,” he said.

Hoping all in attendance will leave knowing just a little more about someone else.

“Learn about someone else that you may not know about, that is, man that’s priceless,” Singleton said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
ICU nurses take care of elderly couple during their last moments of life
Hometown Healing: Martin County couple dies holding hands after battling COVID-19
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others

Latest News

LGBTQ Center at ECU has most successful crowdfunding in University history
LGBTQ Center at ECU has most successful crowdfunding in University history
Beaufort, NC
Remains from whale on Cape Lookout to be used for education
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19
Dr. Michael Josilevich, Chief of Staff at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Hometown Healing: Onslow Memorial Chief of Staff goes to work every day, no matter what