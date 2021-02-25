Advertisement

COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state has agreed to release at least 3,500 inmates over the next six months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit on Thursday.

The NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union, and others sued the state prison system back in April over COVID-19 conditions.

The releases will be in addition to regular releases as people finish their prison sentences.

The Department of Public Safety implemented an “Extended Limits of Confinement” program, and to date around 1,000 prisoners have left prison early under a type of supervised probation.

When the lawsuit was filed in April, the state prison population was over 34,000. Now it stands at 28,659 prisoners.

So far, 47 inmates in state prisons have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay
Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool that lets you search for...
CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: Two more deaths in Washington County
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome