COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state has agreed to release at least 3,500 inmates over the next six months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit on Thursday.

The NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union, and others sued the state prison system back in April over COVID-19 conditions.

The releases will be in addition to regular releases as people finish their prison sentences.

“We’ve heard from hundreds of incarcerated people and their family members who rightfully fear for their lives, as they are trapped in our state prisons during this unprecedented public health crisis. This settlement agreement will play a critical role in quickly reducing the prison population during the time period when it is most needed and will have the most impact. We will continue to fight for further actions to protect the health and safety of the people who remain incarcerated in our state prisons.”

The Department of Public Safety implemented an “Extended Limits of Confinement” program, and to date around 1,000 prisoners have left prison early under a type of supervised probation.

When the lawsuit was filed in April, the state prison population was over 34,000. Now it stands at 28,659 prisoners.

So far, 47 inmates in state prisons have died from the virus.

