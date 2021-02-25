Hometown Healing: COVID-19 doctor singing melodies of hope

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -“Staying alive in my N-95 walking in that COVID wonderland!” That’s just a verse of Carteret Health Care’s Dr. David Jaworski’s song, sung to the tune of “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” by Richard. B Smith.

“Who knows doctors that sing to people in the hospital? I don’t know, you do now!” Jaworski said.

Many know him as the man who suits up to treat those in need, but he’s much more. He’s a musician, a friend and a comedian.

His song continues “And suite up again to be with my friends, working in that COVID wonderland.”

“People just really liked it, they got a kick out of it, they got a couple laughs out of it,” he said.

For many at Carteret Health Care he’s the smile “laughing seems to help,” getting them through the hardest of times, “COVID turned the world on its ear,” he said.

While the pandemic has been a trial, Jaworski learned early on, it helps to have a little humor. “Growing up sometimes was not easy and I usually would make light of things to survive,” it’s a coping mechanism, it works for him and it works for others too.

He sings to co-workers and patients to bring them a smile. “In the evening I will stand with Captain Morgan because he’s the only guy that gets me through,” he chanted.

Seeing the best, even during the worst, “We’re not really making fun of things as much as seeing the fun in everyday life.”

“COVID Wonderland” is just one of few songs Dr. Jaworski sings, he also has a rendition to the tune of “Taking Care of Business” by Bachman & Turner.

