Charlotte rallies past ECU softball, 5-4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Charlotte scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 5-4 non-conference victory over ECU softball Wednesday inside Daughtridge Stadium.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/24/softball-charlotte-rallies-past-east-carolina-5-4.aspx

The Pirates (5-2) outhit the 49ers (4-4), 10-8, but Charlotte plated all of its runs with two outs to get the win.

Senior outfielder Olivia Narron finished the day 3-for-4 while junior infielder Chandley Garner and freshman outfielder Logyn Estes rapped out a pair of base knocks apiece.

Next up, ECU opens its home schedule this weekend when Ohio visits Greenville for a three-game series. The Pirates and Bobcats will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before closing out the set Sunday at noon.

