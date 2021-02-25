Advertisement

Charlotte rallies past ECU softball, 5-4

ECU Softball
ECU Softball(ECU Athletics)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Charlotte scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 5-4 non-conference victory over ECU softball Wednesday inside Daughtridge Stadium.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/24/softball-charlotte-rallies-past-east-carolina-5-4.aspx

The Pirates (5-2) outhit the 49ers (4-4), 10-8, but Charlotte plated all of its runs with two outs to get the win.

Senior outfielder Olivia Narron finished the day 3-for-4 while junior infielder Chandley Garner and freshman outfielder Logyn Estes rapped out a pair of base knocks apiece.

Next up, ECU opens its home schedule this weekend when Ohio visits Greenville for a three-game series. The Pirates and Bobcats will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before closing out the set Sunday at noon.

