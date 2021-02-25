Beaufort County school employees get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - As soon as Candi Tucker and other staff members at Washington High School heard the COVID-19 vaccine was at the school, Tucker was excited for her turn as she became eligible for the vaccine on Wednesday.

“There was a huge long line that just instantly appeared, and we were just so excited to be able to get the vaccine,” Tucker said.

The Beaufort County Health Department has worked with the county’s schools to distribute the vaccine to school locations and reach as many eligible people as possible without gathering at one place.

“They’re [Beaufort County Health Department] running vaccination clinics every day,” Beaufort County Schools lead nurse Cindy Edwards said. “So the fact that we have 400-some Beaufort County school employees that they don’t have to worry about that we can take care of is helpful for them.”

The team of at least six school nurses took count of who was interested in getting the vaccine since December, and Edwards said they stopped by three schools on Wednesday and planned to visit more to reach a total of 340 people this week.

Looking at the vaccine card, Tucker said her state of mind is now at peace.

“I just want to try to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” Tucker said. “Any opportunity so that we can be with our friends, our families, and of course, our students. Just to know that I’ll be protected and hopefully not be able to spread it to anyone else.”

The feeling of moving on is shared by Edwards and county officials as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to their schools,

“You know, it’s been a rough year for all the staff and the students,” Edwards said. “It’s been a rough year for the nurses, you know this is not school nursing as we know it, and we miss the kids.”

“I’m very thankful that we are moving through the phases,” Beaufort County Health Department’s Janell Octigan said. “I’m thankful that we’re able to reach more people who want it. In the beginning, when it was such a limited supply but such a great demand that needed it, it was very hard. So knowing that we’re getting the allocations and knowing that we’re moving through the phases is very comforting as well as uplifting.” that we’re going in the right direction and feel good about where we are.”

In Lenoir County, the school system said they would hold a vaccination clinic starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at three of their high schools for teachers and their district employees.

Public information officer Patrick Holmes said the Lenoir County Health Department, who secured 500 doses of the vaccine for the event, has been great to work with and cooperative as they prepared for Group 3 to be eligible.

Holmes said the school system would try to get the allotment out on Wednesday. According to Holmes, the locations will be announced by Lenoir County Schools and be set up by attendance zones.

In Pitt County, Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker said during a press briefing on Wednesday that they’ve been helping schedule appointments for their school employees on Thursday with either the health department or through Vidant at the mass vaccination clinic.

“You know, we have had over about 69% of our staff, and the original survey said they wanted the vaccine, which is a little higher than most organizations I’ve been told,” Lenker said. “So we’re excited that so many of our teachers and employees want the vaccine.”

Onslow County said on Wednesday that spaces are still available for School & Childcare Special Clinics this weekend, but there’s a “very limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments.”

“The Saturday clinics have a few spaces available for eligible persons this weekend,” the press release said. “Those persons eligible should call the special clinic line at 910-989-5091 to register for an appointment if they have not done so already. This line is only for these categories of persons. Persons aged 65 and above should continue to call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank for an appointment. The Citizens Phone Bank is 910 989-5027.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.