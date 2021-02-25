Advertisement

Bar owners can delay ABC fees under bill signed by Cooper

519 in Greenville prepares to reopen Friday.
519 in Greenville prepares to reopen Friday.(Amber Lake)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill on Thursday allowing bar owners whose businesses were limited or shut down by his COVID-19 restrictions to defer permitting fees to the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission until they are allowed to fully resume operations.

The new law that was introduced by House Republicans and unanimously approved by state lawmakers also allows ABC permittees whose operations were limited by Cooper’s executive orders to request a refund for any fees they paid during the 2020-2021 permit year.

Payment deferrals on registrations and renewals will remain in place until Cooper’s directives limiting operations expire or are rescinded.

