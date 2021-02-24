Advertisement

Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant

Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Raheem Evans & Natassia Best(Williamston Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two parents are accused by police of murder in the 2019 death of their child.

Williamston Police have charged Raheem Evans, 27, and Natassia Best, 23, with murder as well as intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Martin County Social Services called police back on May 9th of 2019 to report that 2-month-old Ma’Kalyn Evans was at Vidant Medical Center and that abuse was suspected.

Evans died a day later.

Officials say the medical examiner confirmed that the child’s injuries were a result of child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.

Police say the abuse happened at a home on Faulk Street.

After an investigation by police and the State Bureau of Investigation, warrants were obtained on February 18th for Best and Evans.

Both were arrested on Wednesday and are being held without bond.

Police are still asking anyone with information in the case to call 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
ICU nurses take care of elderly couple during their last moments of life
Hometown Healing: Martin County couple dies holding hands after battling COVID-19
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: State surges past 11,000 deaths
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers slowly falling
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death