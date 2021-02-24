Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two parents are accused by police of murder in the 2019 death of their child.

Williamston Police have charged Raheem Evans, 27, and Natassia Best, 23, with murder as well as intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Martin County Social Services called police back on May 9th of 2019 to report that 2-month-old Ma’Kalyn Evans was at Vidant Medical Center and that abuse was suspected.

Evans died a day later.

Officials say the medical examiner confirmed that the child’s injuries were a result of child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.

Police say the abuse happened at a home on Faulk Street.

After an investigation by police and the State Bureau of Investigation, warrants were obtained on February 18th for Best and Evans.

Both were arrested on Wednesday and are being held without bond.

Police are still asking anyone with information in the case to call 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800.

