Tryon Palace presents exhibit next month focused on New Bern as the state’s first capital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace presents a new exhibit next month called “A Lasting Monument: Creating North Carolina’s First Permanent Capital” in the Duffy Gallery of the North Carolina History Center.

Palace officials say the exhibit celebrates 250 years of Governor Tryon’s Palace, from 1770 to 2020.

Tryon Palace, one of North Carolina’s most beautiful historic landmarks, the story of this elegant Georgian-style structure reveals a complex, multi-faceted journey through North Carolina’s history beginning in Colonial America as the Royal Governor’s residence and administrative building, and triumphing over tragedy through decades of American change, destruction and perseverance.

Tryon Palace leaders say the exhibit explores the process of establishing a permanent capital in North Carolina, its short lifespan, and its resurrection into the legacy it is today.

The exhibit, “A Lasting Monument: Creating North Carolina’s First Permanent Capital,” is on display Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and 12 noon to 5 PM on Sundays in the Duffy Gallery.

Exhibit dates are from March 6 through January 16, 2022.

