Tractor trailer hauling logs in Jones County destroyed by fire

A tractor-trailer is destroyed after catching fire Wednesday in Jones County.
A tractor-trailer is destroyed after catching fire Wednesday in Jones County.(Firefighter Jeff King PHVFD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor-trailer hauling logs caught fire in one Eastern Carolina County this afternoon.

Potters Hill Fire Department in Duplin County says it responded around noon to a mutual aid call from Harggets Crossroads Fire Department in Jones County.

The fire department says that it was able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

Two firefighters received minor injuries but are okay, according to officials.

