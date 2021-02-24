Teacher of the Week: Ellen Sheehan from Swansboro High School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 24 is Ellen Sheehan from Swansboro High School.

Sheehan has been working in education for the last 20 years, teaching Programming and Broadcasting Levels I and II, which covers audio, video, graphics and script writing.

Sheehan is suited for the role because she formerly worked as a television field reporter after graduating from ECU. She often applies her firsthand knowledge from the industry into her lesson plans.

She also is the advisor of the National Technical Honor Society, an organization that recognizes students who excel in CTE classes as well as core classes.

When she’s not in the classroom, Sheehan enjoys spending time with her husband, Jim, of 37 years, and daughter, Morgan. Her husband is a retired teacher, coach and athletic director at Swansboro High School. She says the two of them started the tennis programs at the school when he was also teaching there.

The person who nominated Mrs. Sheehan wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Ellen Sheehan from Swansboro High School.

She is one of the most honest and kindest teachers at the school! She works hard every day and always makes sure that her students understand what is going on in class and in school. She is also one of the happiest people I know.

She is enthusiastic about education and learning. She teaches digital design classes at school, which gives students an opportunity to take a class that can aid them in their future should they choose to go into a field with technological design. She also teaches Programming and Broadcasting, which deals with reporting and the news industry. Mrs. Sheehan uses her past experiences that she has had in the broadcasting industry to make the class more interesting and enjoyable as a whole. Swansboro High School is the only school in Onslow County to have a broadcasting class and Mrs. Sheehan goes above and beyond every day to make sure we appreciate the opportunity we have with classes like these.

Whenever she’s not teaching she’s always doing something else. She is a leader of the Yearbook Club and gives students an opportunity to contribute to the yearbook in a fun way. Mrs. Sheehan makes sure that everyone is included in the yearbook. She always goes to band concerts or orchestra concerts and makes sure that there are plenty of pictures for the yearbook.

Mrs. Sheehan is a great teacher that prepares students for many different fields in life and supports everyone as if they were her own child. I’m glad we have her as a teacher at Swansboro High School.”

Congratulations Mrs. Sheehan!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

