Summer school to counter pandemic online leaning OK’d by House

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina legislative chamber has approved legislation requiring school districts to offer in-person summer school that targets children at risk of academic failure due to poor virtual learning during the pandemic.

The bipartisan measure envisions roughly six weeks of instructional time.

Children wouldn’t be required to attend, but program supporters say it could help them get promoted to the next grade.

House Speaker Tim Moore is a primary sponsor of the measure that now heads to the Senate.

He says some students have received only virtual learning for close to a year while school buildings have been closed or restricted.

