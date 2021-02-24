State Board delays switch of Constitution and Green Parties’ voters to unaffiliated status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Constitution and Green parties get more time to keep North Carolina voters after the State Board of Elections unanimously voted Tuesday to wait until June 12 to move members of the Constitution and Green parties to unaffiliated status. The move gives the parties more time to gather enough signatures to regain North Carolina recognition.

The Constitution and Green Parties, which fielded candidates in 2020, are no longer officially recognized by the state.

The state board says both parties’ recognized status ended automatically when their candidates for governor and president failed to get 2% of the votes in the 2020 general election, and the parties did not submit documentation showing their nominees were on the ballot in at least 70% of states.

But the five-member board directed election workers not to re-designate the parties’ registrants totaling more than 9,000 voters in the state.

The State Board of Elections agreed to allow the two small political parties in the state that failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November to remain on future ballots and retain their registered voters.

Although the board will not re-designate voters registered with the Constitution Party or Green Party as unaffiliated voters until June, the change won’t happen if the parties collect enough signatures before then to be recognized in time for the upcoming municipal elections.

The board also unanimously agreed Tuesday that the North Carolina Libertarian Party would remain an official party.

The extension ensures voters won’t be affiliated with expired political parties, which could prevent them from voting in a primary, the board said in a news release.

