Phillip’s Forecast: A few clouds and cooler breezes Thursday

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. Rivers have started to crest and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Tonight

Moonlit skies tonight will see temperatures only drop to the mid 40s for lows. A light southerly breeze will blow.

Thursday & Friday

A cold front will move through Thursday morning, leading to a few clouds Thursday and even more clouds Friday. Temperatures will also start to come back to a more seasonable level, hitting the low 60s Thursday and the low 50s by Friday. Rain showers will hold off until Friday night as the front to our south drifts back into the area over the weekend with some returning showers as well.

Saturday & Sunday

After a much needed dry stretch, we’ll get a few showers in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll dodge the deluge, but scattered showers will be possible at any time over the weekend, however there will be plenty of dry hours as well. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s as sunshine tries to peak through the rain clouds. Rainfall totals will likely remain below a quarter of an inch each day. This shouldn’t be enough to impact river levels too much, however some area rivers will still be in minor flood stage from the rain we saw over the last several weeks.