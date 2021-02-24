Pet of the Week: Nori

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to add some fun to your household, we have just the pup for you!

Nori is a one year old pit bull mix. Volunteers say she may be shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she’s rambunctious and has lots of fun.

She loves to play and run around. They say she has been around cats and dogs and does well, especially those who can tolerate her energy.

They say she would do best with a family who is patient so she can gain the confidence to become her best self.

To adopt Nori or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

