NC communities awarded $282 million for water and sewer projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that $282 million in loans and grants will help pay for 94 drinking water and wastewater projects statewide.

The group, the State Water Infrastructure Authority, funded the project earlier this month.

The Authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

Governor Cooper said, “North Carolina’s communities need resilient, viable water infrastructure systems to support economic development. Funding these projects helps counties and towns with aging water infrastructure deliver clean, safe water to attract new jobs and keep people healthy.”

Some local projects in the latest funding round include more than $2.8 million to Brunswick County’s State Reserve grant to pay for extensive rehabilitation of the sewer system in Navassa.

Goldsboro also benefits from $1.2 million in funding to consolidate the Big Cherry Pump Station and relocate the Little Cherry Pump Station out of the 100-year flood plain.

A list of all projects funded statewide by town and county is available at Feb. 2021 State Water Infrastructure Authority Funding Award Summary.

