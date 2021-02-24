Advertisement

NC communities awarded $282 million for water and sewer projects

Communities awarded $282 million for water and sewer projects
Communities awarded $282 million for water and sewer projects(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that $282 million in loans and grants will help pay for 94 drinking water and wastewater projects statewide.

The group, the State Water Infrastructure Authority, funded the project earlier this month.

The Authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

Governor Cooper said, “North Carolina’s communities need resilient, viable water infrastructure systems to support economic development. Funding these projects helps counties and towns with aging water infrastructure deliver clean, safe water to attract new jobs and keep people healthy.”

Some local projects in the latest funding round include more than $2.8 million to Brunswick County’s State Reserve grant to pay for extensive rehabilitation of the sewer system in Navassa.

Goldsboro also benefits from $1.2 million in funding to consolidate the Big Cherry Pump Station and relocate the Little Cherry Pump Station out of the 100-year flood plain.

A list of all projects funded statewide by town and county is available at Feb. 2021 State Water Infrastructure Authority Funding Award Summary.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son

Latest News

A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others
Celebrating 116 years of Rotary International
Treasurer Folwell celebrates Rotary International’s 116th Anniversary
Neighbors concerned about leaking barge damaging environment
Barge leaking possible contaminants into the North West Creek
Tryon Palace presents exhibit focused on New Bern as state capital
Tryon Palace presents exhibit next month focused on New Bern as the state’s first capital