Advertisement

Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say

By KNXV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona man was arrested for reporting false information after police say he faked his own kidnapping earlier this month.

The elaborate scheme included a dramatic back-story about loads of cash hidden in the desert, but the most surprising part of the story may be the man’s reason for faking the kidnapping in the first place.

Brandon Soules, 19, was found earlier this month roughed up and helpless, telling police that he was kidnapped.

Soules explained that he was kidnapped over a large amount of money that his father hid somewhere around town.

“He informed us that he was hit in the head and stuffed in a car in front of his home ... but when we located video surveillance in front of his home, we were able to see no such thing,” said Cmdr. Mark Tercero with Coolidge Police Department.

When he was later brought in for questioning, police said he admitted that he fabricated the story because he did not want to go to work.

“Our community is still safe and there are not two masked men running about kidnapping people,” Tercero said.

On top of the fear, it was also a waste of resources.

According to the New York Times, Soules did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
ICU nurses take care of elderly couple during their last moments of life
Hometown Healing: Martin County couple dies holding hands after battling COVID-19
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods
This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash
Summer school to counter pandemic online leaning OK’d by House
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as...
Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain
A German customs office described the find in the Hamburg port as the biggest quantity of...
Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; 2nd seized in Belgium