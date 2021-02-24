Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Williamston have charged a man and are looking for his sister after a heroin death earlier this month.

Police say Brittany Barber died from a heroin overdose on Valentine’s Day at the Ross Motel on U.S. 17.

The investigation revealed that multiple people were involved in a heroin transaction that lead to the 29-year-old’s death.

Officers have already arrested Seddrick Nicholson, 39, for death by distribution, while they are still looking his younger sister, Shermeika Nicholson, 34, for the same crime.

Seddrick Nicholson went before a judge on Tuesday who set his bond at $200,000.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shermeika Nicholson should call Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800 or Williamston Police Department 252-792-2124.

