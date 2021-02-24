Advertisement

Highlights and final scores from the opening round of the high school basketball state playoffs

D.H. Conley Girls Basketball
D.H. Conley Girls Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several boys and girls high school basketball teams in the WITN viewing area competed in the opening round of the NCHSAA playoffs Tuesday night. Get your highlights and final scores!

BOYS

4A East

(15) New Bern 43 - (2) Millbrook 89

South Central had to forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols

3A East

(12) Southern Durham (5) D.H. Conley

(13) Northwood (4) Rocky Mount

2A East

(16) SW Edgecombe 57 - (1) South Granville 80

(9) Farmville Central 87 - (8) Hertford County 59

(13) Kinston (4) Randleman

(14) Wallace-Rose Hill 61 - (3) Washington 79

(11) Trinity 45 - (6) James Kenan 58

(15) Northeastern (2) Trask

1A East

(9) Bear Grass Charter 24 - (8) East Carteret 70

(12) Gates County 42, (5) Riverside 84

(13) Pender (4) Holmes

(15) Perquimans 68, (2) West Columbus 80

Southside - Had to forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols

Girls:

3A East

(12) Southern Durham (5) D.H. Conley

(13) Northwood (4) Rocky Mount

(11) Walter M.Williams 37, (6) West Carteret 67

2A East

(16) North Pitt 82, (1) First Flight 49

(9) Farmville Central (8) Kinston

(14) Croatan (3) East Duplin

(11) Whiteville - COVID-19 forfeit (SW Onlsow advances)

(15) North Lenoir 65, (2) McMichael 76

(9) Northside-Pinetown (8) West Columbus

(12) Holmes (5) East Carteret

(13) Riverside 54, (4) Cape Hatteras 37

(11) Roxboro 49 (6) North Edgecombe 71

(15) Southside 60, (2) Falls Lake Academy 58

Manteo - Had to forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols

