Greenville Police looking for missing man

Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are asking for your help finding a missing man.

Investigators say that 54-year-old Scott Phillips hasn’t been seen since Monday.

We’re told he was last seen leaving his home in the 1800 block of Bloomsbury Road between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Officials tell us he would be driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla with NC tag HMK6012.

Police say his employer, Vidant Edgecombe Cancer Center, hasn’t heard from him either.

Family tells police this is unusual behavior for him.

Police say at the time Phillips was last seen he did not have the facial hair he’s pictured with.

If you see Phillips, call 252-329-4302.

