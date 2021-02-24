Grant money available for non-profits promoting tourism in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s big bucks available for organizations promoting tourism in Onslow County.

The deadline is Monday for non-profits to get a share of about $1 million available for to cover the costs of events that bring out-of-towners to the county.

“They stay at hotels in Jacksonville, they eat at restaurants, they go to our stores,” said Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell. “Each year, we have a variety of events and different organizations that work to really let other folks know the wonderful things that there are to do in Onslow County.”

That’s the main mission for the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission.

“We have sponsors and we have events and we raise our own money,” said Executive Director Scott Smith. “So, that’s a portion of what we do but very critical for us.”

The commission receives about $80,000 from the annual fund to cover a portion of the costs of their events.

“On average, we’re probably bringing in about $3.3 million into the community each year,” said Smith. “That’s dollars that are going into various projects.”

The grant is made available every year to non-profits. But, this year, the money is needed more than ever as businesses struggle to recover from the pandemic.

“As they recover from the stresses they’ve had this year from the pandemic, we anticipate a very busy spring and summer of visitors,” said Russell.

Non-profits are funded under a reimbursement process, as they enter into a contractual agreement with the county.

To apply, visit the page on Onslow County’s website here.

