Advertisement

Grant money available for non-profits promoting tourism in Onslow County

About $1 million is available by an application process. The deadline to apply is March 1.
Map of Onslow County.
Map of Onslow County.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s big bucks available for organizations promoting tourism in Onslow County.

The deadline is Monday for non-profits to get a share of about $1 million available for to cover the costs of events that bring out-of-towners to the county.

“They stay at hotels in Jacksonville, they eat at restaurants, they go to our stores,” said Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell. “Each year, we have a variety of events and different organizations that work to really let other folks know the wonderful things that there are to do in Onslow County.”

That’s the main mission for the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission.

“We have sponsors and we have events and we raise our own money,” said Executive Director Scott Smith. “So, that’s a portion of what we do but very critical for us.”

The commission receives about $80,000 from the annual fund to cover a portion of the costs of their events.

“On average, we’re probably bringing in about $3.3 million into the community each year,” said Smith. “That’s dollars that are going into various projects.”

The grant is made available every year to non-profits. But, this year, the money is needed more than ever as businesses struggle to recover from the pandemic.

“As they recover from the stresses they’ve had this year from the pandemic, we anticipate a very busy spring and summer of visitors,” said Russell.

Non-profits are funded under a reimbursement process, as they enter into a contractual agreement with the county.

To apply, visit the page on Onslow County’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son
TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV

Latest News

NC bill lets concealed permittees be armed at more churches
Constitution, Green parties get more time to keep NC voters
Sheriff Hans Miller said he damaged his county vehicle on February 9th on a Jacksonville city...
Special prosecutor named to look at accident involving Onslow County sheriff
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers slowly falling