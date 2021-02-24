Gov. Cooper easing COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper said he will lift the modified stay-at-home order, but not remove a mask requirement for state residents.

Cooper said despite grim statistics, showing more than 11,000 deaths, the governor said there is reason for hope.

He said more than half of those 65 and older have now been vaccinated, while teachers and daycare workers are starting to get their shots

The 10:00 p.m. curfew began December 8th and has been extended several times by the governor. It was set to expire on Sunday.

Most businesses had to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., while on-site alcohol sales ended at 9 p.m.

The governor said many businesses will now be able to stay at or expand to 50% occupancy. He also said the cutoff for alcohol sales will be moved to 11:00 p.m.

Other businesses, such as bars, taverns, indoor amusement parks, indoor sports arenas, and movie theaters will be allowed to open with a 30% occupancy and a cap of 250 people. Bars and taverns have not been allowed to open during the pandemic.

Large indoor arenas with a capacity of more than 5,000 people will be allowed up to 15% capacity with no cap, according to the governor.

Cooper said outdoor businesses, including sports fields and venues, that were operating at 30% occupancy will no longer have a 100 person cap.

The governor added that the mass gatherings limits have increased to 25 indoors, and 50 outdoors.

The new executive order takes effect on Friday.

