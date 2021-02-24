Advertisement

Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details about her claims against him.

Lindsey Boylan said in an article posted Wednesday on Medium that he once kissed her on the lips without consent after a private meeting.

During her more than three years working as an economic adviser in the administration, she said Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and once joked they should play strip poker.

Cuomo has previously said her allegations are “just not true.”

Cuomo’s spokesperson Caitlin Girouard said Wednesday that all of Boylan’s “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.”

