Craven County man wanted on elder abuse, kidnapping charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County are looking for a man wanted on kidnapping and elder abuse charges.

Deputies are looking for 58-year-old Rodney Gaskill Jr. His last known address was on Brandywine Drive in New Bern.

No other information about the crimes have been provided. If you see him or know his whereabouts, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

