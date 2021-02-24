Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies say they believe they have found the body of “Chip” Laughinghouse inside the remains of his Beaufort County home after a fire that happened Sunday.
Now, a community is mourning and remembering the type of person he was.
He is described as being a pillar in the community, working for many non-profit organizations.
Laughinghouse had been missing since his home burned down Sunday night on East Bayside Drive outside of Chocowinity. Tuesday, deputies said a body found inside the home is believed to be that of Laughinghouse.
Friends of Laughinghouse’s say he worked with the blind, at the Salvation Army and My Sisters Attic, just to name a few.
Now, he will be remembered for how he treated people and the work he put into Eastern North Carolina.
Many others talked about his sense of humor, kindness and some said he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
Laughinghouse and his brother own Bostic Sugg Furniture in Greenville.
The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.
