Advertisement

Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others

A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies say they believe they have found the body of “Chip” Laughinghouse inside the remains of his Beaufort County home after a fire that happened Sunday.

Now, a community is mourning and remembering the type of person he was.

He is described as being a pillar in the community, working for many non-profit organizations.

Laughinghouse had been missing since his home burned down Sunday night on East Bayside Drive outside of Chocowinity. Tuesday, deputies said a body found inside the home is believed to be that of Laughinghouse.

Friends of Laughinghouse’s say he worked with the blind, at the Salvation Army and My Sisters Attic, just to name a few.

Now, he will be remembered for how he treated people and the work he put into Eastern North Carolina.

Many others talked about his sense of humor, kindness and some said he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Laughinghouse and his brother own Bostic Sugg Furniture in Greenville.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son

Latest News

Communities awarded $282 million for water and sewer projects
NC communities awarded $282 million for water and sewer projects
Celebrating 116 years of Rotary International
Treasurer Folwell celebrates Rotary International’s 116th Anniversary
Neighbors concerned about leaking barge damaging environment
Barge leaking possible contaminants into the North West Creek
Tryon Palace presents exhibit focused on New Bern as state capital
Tryon Palace presents exhibit next month focused on New Bern as the state’s first capital