Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies say they believe they have found the body of “Chip” Laughinghouse inside the remains of his Beaufort County home after a fire that happened Sunday.

Now, a community is mourning and remembering the type of person he was.

He is described as being a pillar in the community, working for many non-profit organizations.

Laughinghouse had been missing since his home burned down Sunday night on East Bayside Drive outside of Chocowinity. Tuesday, deputies said a body found inside the home is believed to be that of Laughinghouse.

“Chip was one of the biggest hearted people I’ve ever met. He was kind he was always looking for opportunities to help people and very willing to help people. He did tremendous work with this organization. He had a real passion for our cause and I think the customers that he met felt that and responded to it.”

Friends of Laughinghouse’s say he worked with the blind, at the Salvation Army and My Sisters Attic, just to name a few.

“Chip had a heart to volunteer. He worked as a volunteer and as an employee in the nonprofit world for many years. He was passionate about the Salvation Army and instrumental in getting a very large capital campaign in Greenville started several years ago. He loved really working with people and sharing the story of the Salvation Army.”

Now, he will be remembered for how he treated people and the work he put into Eastern North Carolina.

“He was always a happy person. Always smiling and joking around. And he knew that when he walked in a room if it wasn’t feeling right he could tell someone was upset and he would sit down and talk and it really helped someone brighten their day a little bit.”

“It is a special breed of person and it’s a gift he had. It’s a gift. Because he had such a heart for helping those who were less fortunate.”

Many others talked about his sense of humor, kindness and some said he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Laughinghouse and his brother own Bostic Sugg Furniture in Greenville.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

