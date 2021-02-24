Advertisement

Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccination is a possibility in the future, according to a British virologist.

Wendy Barclay, the head of the infectious disease department at Imperial College London, told UK lawmakers Wednesday that a combination vaccine is the most likely scenario going forward.

The virologist said we’ll have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants before a combined vaccine can be developed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
ICU nurses take care of elderly couple during their last moments of life
Hometown Healing: Martin County couple dies holding hands after battling COVID-19
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen dropped
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: State surges past 11,000 deaths