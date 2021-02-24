Advertisement

Census delay could push back local elections in Greenville and Ayden

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s top elections administrator says the Census delay will make it impossible for some local governments to carry out their elections on time.

Elections leader Karen Brinson Bell says she wants state lawmakers to sign off on her recommendation that all municipal elections be delayed until 2022.

She is also calling on leaders to delay the scheduled March 2022 primary in order to generate new legislative and congressional maps.

Cities like Greenville and Ayden in Pitt County use census data for redistricting of city council seats.

Census representatives have notified state and local elections officials that they will have the necessary data by September 30th of this year. Candidate filing however is scheduled to begin on July 23rd for the November 2nd election.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis says it’s too early to predict any changes to local elections, but it is possible some races in the November General Election will have to be postponed until the 2022 primary election date if proper districts can’t be drawn up in time.

“It’s kind of wait and see because we have to have all the redistricting done before filing can start, and people need to know what they can file for and what they’re eligible for.”

Dave Davis, Pitt County Elections Director

The Republican-controlled General Assembly decides when to hold the elections, and the state elections board implements the plan.

Some members worry the proposal will create unnecessary delays for municipalities that don’t need the Census data to carry out elections.

