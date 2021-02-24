Barge leaking possible contaminants into the North West Creek

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - From the air, you can see substances leaking out of the barge and into North West Creek. It’s a problem Bob Jankowski first noticed back in January.

“We think that it’s gone on long enough. We really need to see somebody out here trying to do something,” Jankowski said.

Riverkeeper Katy Hunt echoes that message.

“Over a month of a barge sunk in the river, potentially leaking diesel fuel a month is way past time,” said Hunt.

Hunt said the barge has a crane on it that could also have leaked fuel.

“The sooner it’s removed, the better for the environment,” Jankowski said.

“These are things that could be harmful to aquatic life, could be harmful to vegetation, as well as human health,” Hunt said.

The barge is posing not only an environmental impact but also a boating hazard.

“If one came in at night and didn’t see that because it’s not lit up. We could have an accident out there, and we certainly want to avoid any accidents,” said Jankowski

Hunt is calling on the Coast Guard.

“Put the pressure on them to really act and do what they need to do to make sure that this barge and this crane get removed from our waterways,” she said.

