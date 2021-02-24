Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Brunswick County girl

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.
Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via WECT)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued after a four-year-old Brunswick County girl was allegedly abducted by her father on Wednesday, and the pair may be heading to California.

According to officials, Aubrey Leanne McFarland is three feet tall and weighs around 42 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black sip up boots, and a pink fleece jacket.

Officials say she is with her father, 37-year-old Elijah Muhammad McFarland, who is five-foot-eight and weighs 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The pair may have been spotted traveling on U.S. 17 North in a burgundy 2008 P.T. Cruiser with NC tags TCY-9075.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office previously issued a Silver Alert for Elijah Muhammad and said he told family members that he was going to California with his daughter.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brunswick County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 253-2730, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Valinda Leggett
Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man
ICU nurses take care of elderly couple during their last moments of life
Hometown Healing: Martin County couple dies holding hands after battling COVID-19
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others

Latest News

Summer school to counter pandemic online leaning OK’d by House
Some municipal elections in Pitt County may be delayed
Census delay could push back local elections in Greenville and Ayden
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: A few clouds and cooler breezes Thursday
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic