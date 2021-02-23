Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Maeve English

Maeve English - ECU Women's Soccer - WITN Sports Spotlight
Maeve English - ECU Women's Soccer - WITN Sports Spotlight(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on current ECU women’s soccer freshman starting goalkeeper and former D.H. Conley standout Maeve English!

Last week, the American Athletic Conference honored English as Goalkeeper of the Week. However, before the Pirate freshman was making big saves at ECU, she was making big saves at D.H. Conley!

Full Conversation with English: https://www.witn.com/2021/02/16/watch-former-dh-conley-standout-and-current-ecu-freshman-gk-maeve-english-honored-by-aac/

Growing up in Greenville. Playing at nearby D.H. Conley. Maeve English was pretty much born to play soccer at ECU.

“I just loved the ECU athletics environment because I basically grew up in it,” said English. “So when Jason [Hamilton] reached out that he was interested, I was like, ‘Well, I think this is where on I want to go.’”

“She’s a local kid,” added ECU women’s soccer head coach Jason Hamilton. “She wanted to be at ECU. She kept just coming to camps and just not really taking no for an answer.”

Through hard work and sound leadership, English beat out four teammates to win the starting goalkeeper job as a freshman.

“It’s really a great story,” said Hamilton. “This is someone we thought was going to come in and be the fifth goalkeeper, and here she is starting as a freshman.”

“I was just blown away by how excited I was to step into this role and embrace it,” said English. “I’m overwhelmed to be surrounded by such supportive teammates and have such a good coaching staff.”

Three games, three starts for English, and she made five saves in a shutout win over Houston last weekend. That performance, just her second collegiate start, is why the AAC honored the freshman as Goalkeeper of the Week.

“It gives me another reason to keep working hard and striving to get that another week,” English added.

ECU head football coach Mike Houston even showed support on social media, and with all her talent, maybe one day she’ll follow in the footsteps of Sarah Fuller and kick for ECU football.

“It was flattering to see that [Mike Houston] was watching other sports besides football, but I think my focus is still going to stay on soccer,” English said.

English and the Pirates (1-2-0) return to the pitch Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. when they play at Temple. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

