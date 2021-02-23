WITN asked one question to see how our community has been affected by COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - How many people do you know have had COVID-19?

That’s the question we asked in our community. Although not a scientific survey, we learned through your stories how widespread COVID-19 has become.

“Two,” said one.

“Four to five,” said another.

“At least 10,” said two friends.

“Probably 3 or 4 dozen,” another said.

Out of 30 people we talked to, only two had no personal connection to someone who had the virus. The other 28 said they had COVID-19, or knew someone who had. Here were some of the responses...

“They’re my family members in a different state.”

“My ex-boyfriend had COVID.”

“Some people got it by partying.”

“My patients have had COVID. I’ve had COVID. My mother, my brother, my friends...”

“My mom recently had it, but she beat it.”

Others, like Armon Corey, weren’t as fortunate.

“Five of my family members died this year,” said Corey.

I asked how he felt about this virus.

“It’s serious. It’s real serious. I know that firsthand. You know, I just came from a funeral.”

Another who stopped by, Becca Johnson, said it seems COVID has affected nearly everyone in some way.

“I don’t know anyone that hasn’t been unaffected by it...the entire country is dealing with this, whether you personally know someone who has it or not,” she said. “It has changed our entire life.”

