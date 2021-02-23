Wife indicted for murder in death of Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County woman has been indicted for killing her husband last summer during a domestic dispute.

Valinda Leggett was served with the murder indictment on Monday.

Back on July 3rd, deputies say Gregory Leggett, 59, was shot once in the chest at the couple’s Mimosa Shores Road home around 9:30 p.m.

At the time deputies said the shooting happened when the two were arguing and that the wife was cooperating with investigators.

The grand jury indicted the 55-year-old woman on February 10th on an open count of murder.

A Superior Court judge on Monday set her bond at $50,000 secured on the murder charge.

