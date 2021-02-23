West Craven principal featured on Ellen accepts advisor position with state superintendent

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local high school principal who was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year is taking a new position in North Carolina.

West Craven High School Principal Tabari Wallace has accepted a position as an advisor to State Superintendent Catherine Truitt with regards to principal engagement.

“While we will miss Mr. Wallace deeply, we are so fortunate that he will still have the ability to work closely with our school system in this new role,” the system said in a press release, “His presence will still be felt because we will have space for him to work at Central Services until the Department of Public Instruction returns to work in-person.”

Wallace appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show last September to talk about how he hand-delivered graduation signs to all 220 seniors after the pandemic canceled their graduation.

During that show, Wallace was surprised with $25,000 for the school which he then asked the students to decide what to spend it on.

Wallace was named North Carolina Principal of the Year in 2018.

