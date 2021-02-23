Advertisement

West Craven principal featured on Ellen accepts advisor position with state superintendent

Tabari Wallace from West Craven High School appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Tabari Wallace from West Craven High School appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.(The Ellen DeGeneres Show)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local high school principal who was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year is taking a new position in North Carolina.

West Craven High School Principal Tabari Wallace has accepted a position as an advisor to State Superintendent Catherine Truitt with regards to principal engagement.

“While we will miss Mr. Wallace deeply, we are so fortunate that he will still have the ability to work closely with our school system in this new role,” the system said in a press release, “His presence will still be felt because we will have space for him to work at Central Services until the Department of Public Instruction returns to work in-person.”

Wallace appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show last September to talk about how he hand-delivered graduation signs to all 220 seniors after the pandemic canceled their graduation.

During that show, Wallace was surprised with $25,000 for the school which he then asked the students to decide what to spend it on.

Wallace was named North Carolina Principal of the Year in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV
Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire

Latest News

The single-vehicle crash happened on Mills Road, near the intersection with Blackjack-Simpson...
Driver takes out utility pole in SUV rollover crash
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: Daily new case count drops to 1,514
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny afternoon with a preview of Spring