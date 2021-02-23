Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the so-called jaws of life tools. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The vehicle sustained major damage.
