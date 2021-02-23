Advertisement

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the so-called jaws of life tools. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The vehicle sustained major damage.

